Blac Chyna and the claim to Kylie Jenner for the safety of your daughter Dream

With the tragic death of Kobe Bryantmany celebrities have been seen on social networks, not only to send condolences to the families, to tell their followers anecdotes related to the exbasquetbolista and between them emerged a on the aircraft in which he lost his life the star of the NBAas the released Kylie Jenner. After the unfortunate news, the businesswoman revealed that he used this helicopter on several occasionsfor the last time, in the company of his niece Dreamthe daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.



“Rest in peace… and prayers for the families. I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter that used to fly from time to time, with the same pilot, Ara. It was a very nice man. Keep close to your loved ones”wrote Jenner, who also revealed that, the last time that you went up to this aircraft, it was last November, when, on the occasion of the birthday number 3 of his niece’s Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian, the has rented out for a walk with the small letters of Hollywood, placed in the hills of California.



After this publication, Blac Chyna’s mom Dream expressed his displeasure with Jenner, because apparently this post was the means by which he learned that his small performed this activity, clearly, without your consent. Through her lawyer, Lynne Cianathe exbailarina unveiled its stance after learning that his small was, in any way, in danger, without her finding out.

“Chyna has noticed that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter and seven other precious souls, to express their ‘distress’, then she and Dream, jumped on to the same helicopter, with the pilot himself, before the horrible accident, Sunday. What Kylie did not reveal was that Chyna never gave him permission to take his lovely daughter Dream on a helicopter trip, it never would have given Kylie that permission”explained the lawyer.



Categorically, Chyna made clear its discomfort, a situation that he wanted to make public, as it was the same way that he learned that his daughter had been uploaded to the aircraft: “No parent should have to find out later that your child has participated in a dangerous activity, without your permission. Chyna expressed their strong objections to Rob, and he insisted that would never happen again”revealed also an entrepreneur through his or her legal representative.



