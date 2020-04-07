Blac Chyna is enfuerce with Kylie Jenner for letting his daughter travel in the same helicopter that Kobe Bryant

Recently, Kylie Jenner revealed that he flew in the same helicopter that Kobe Bryant from time to time, with the pilot Ara (who died in the tragic accident in which the NBA star lost his life last Sunday).

‘Rest in peace… my prayers are with all those families. I can’t believe that this has happened… Once in a while I also was flying in that helicopter with the same pilotAra. She was a lovely person. Stay close to your loved loved ones today’, wrote the corporate american in its account of Instagram.

The real reason that Kobe Bryant was riding in helicópetero as followed was to spend more time with his family and shorten both time and distance in their movements, avoiding the traffic of Los Angeles (the city in which he lived).

And it seems to be that Kylie Jenner also used the helicopters to spend more time with his familythe problem is that in one of his last trips she took her niece, Dream Kardashian, with her, without having asked permission to your mom!

As expected, Blac Chyna was furious to learn that their daughter was flying in the same helicopter that caused the death of the 5 time NBA champion.