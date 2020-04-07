Black Widow spoilers of Taskmaster and Yelena Belova | Marvel | Scarlett Johansson | Movies and series

The Movie universe of Marvel (UCM) is always planting seeds for what is to come, and the time to plan their movies years in advance.

However, in the film of Black Widow Cate Shortland, Marvel Studios it will look to the past and bring us a story that takes place primarily between two previous movies of the franchise: Civil War and Infinity War.

YOU CAN SEE John Wick: theory on the trilogy perplexes fans

That also makes sense, since that Natasha Romanoff he met his creator in Avengers: Endgame after thrown of the cliffs of Vormir for Hawkeye and the half of the universe could live.

But not only will look to the past, since one of the scenes poscréditos of the film you will see what will happen in the future of UCM, which implies a turn pretty big.

Below we will give spoilers Black Widow, if you do not want to know about the end of the tape starring Scarlett Johansson, do not continue.

Spoiler alert.

The script of the tape has been leaked and according to is read in a comicbook, after the credits you will disclose that Yelena Belova and Taskmaster they have been working together to Thaddeus Ross.

And with Ross and Yelena as the main protagonists of the series of Disney Plus The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it appears that the output Natasha will set the stage for the future of UCM, despite the fact that the film is a prequel.

Black Widow currently lacks a release date and the above-mentioned program Disney Plus it could also delay your launch, what remains is to wait to see how they fit all these parts for the development of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios.