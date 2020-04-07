Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie back together: draw your own champagne

Business is business. Under this precept the complex relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt does not affect their investments. The couple of famous Hollywood launch a new variety of wine, under your brand Miravalproduced on his property in Côtes de Provence, France.

The announcement was made by his partner, Marc Perrin, who belongs to a family of wine makers and are the ones who bottled. In an interview with the magazine Wine Spectatorthe winemaker said that “we will create the only champagne house that only makes it pink”.

The partner of Angelina and Brad promised to “try to boost the quality of pink to the extent possible in the champagne”. So this variety will be the next bet of the mark Miraval of the Jolie-Pitt, who in 2012 launched their first product Miraval Rosé 2012.

Then, the sales reached 100 thousand bottles, the first 6 thousand was paid in 136 dollars each, according to published Vogue magazine.

Who are the partners of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In addition to Marc Perrin, the partner of famous added to its team one of the major champagne producers of France, Rodolphe Péters. This winemaker takes the reins of the company of your family and achieved 80% of its production is an export product.

Hope that this new champagne has “a flavor more bold, since that would be produced from a portion of grapes pressed”. But, as they say in the web portal of Miraval, are not limited to test with different types of grapes “to produce the best wines possible”.

Such is the care and love that the actors put into their wines, that from 2014 they decided to remove a new new bottle with the word Miraval engraved in glass, on the bottom. This measure was taken “to counter the growing risk of counterfeit.”

