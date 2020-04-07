Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: fans want the couple to be reconciled | Jennifer Aniston | eint | Shows

Brad Pitt just won a Oscar for his role in the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and, by his side, his exposa Angelina Jolie has received positive reviews for her role in “Maleficent: mistress of evil”.

The two actors do not stand to reap successes and their fans are attentive to the future of the old couple, because according to The Universal, a survey by the portal “OnBuy.com” it points out that his followers still have hopes that resumption of your relationship.

The couple had one of the romances most controversial of Hollywood and it was one of the most anticipated on the red carpet of prestigious awards.

During the time they were together they raised six children and, while they are around four years apart, their millions of followers do not lose the hope to see you all again together.

The survey “OnBuy.com” showed that 27% of voters still considers Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt one of the best pairs of Hollywood and the most craved for a possible reconciliation.

However, the situation of the former spouse is not the best, because the actor has not managed to reach an agreement on the pension for their children and the time of custody of the children.

On the other hand, 22% of voters said that their favorite couple was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

As you recall, the two actors had a euphoric encounter in the Golden globes, which aroused the desire of fans of a possible reconciliation.