Brad Pitt forgets to Angelina and reveal who is ‘the love of his life’

Brad Pitt forgets to Angelina and reveals who is ‘the love of his life’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most famous couples in the world, also known as ‘Brangelina’ caused a great impact with their romance, since even adopted many children together.

But like all love stories, these come to an end, and after their separation many fans lived through the disappointment, as they were one of the couples most stable in the world of entertainment.

Although both have continued with their lives, rumors of their new romance do not stop, and although they have never confirmed or denied, now Brad Pitt is who admits that he has forgotten to Angelina and revealed the identity of her new love.

Brad Pitt is in love again

Brad Pitt forgets to Angelina and reveals who is ‘the love of his life’



Recently Brad Pitt it was associated with the famous jewelry designer called Sat Hari, with whom he was seen on repeated occasions, although this was never confirmed, so the mystery of her love life remained a mystery.

Also, after your divorce was also linked with the beautiful and talented actress Jennifer Aniston, with whom he had had a relationship in the past and ended up to start their romance with Angelina Jolie.

Now it was the same Brad Pitt who denied these rumours, because that took courage and revealed who is the actress who has ‘cacheteando sidewalks’ so that very soon the most eligible bachelor of Hollywood might have to own it.

Alia Shawkat, the new love of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt forgets to Angelina and reveals who is ‘the love of his life’



The famous actor, who recently highlighted by his participation in the ribbon ‘Once upon a time in hollywood’ made a big impression by revealing that it again is in love with a famous actress.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Alia Shawkat, a popular actress, who has stolen the heart of the actor, who has confessed that since his separation from Angelina has not been dating, so now could be an opportunity.

For the moment Alia Shawkat has not made any comment on that, but probably appropriate Brad Pittbecause , as we mentioned, despite having 55 years, is the fantasy of thousands of women.

