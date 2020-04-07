Brad Pitt: former Angelina Jolie is retiring from acting after winning his Oscar | eint | Shows

Thanks to his acclaimed role in the film ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’, Brad Pitt managed to win a Oscar for best supporting actor. In its 56 years, this recognition would be, without a doubt, the biggest in his artistic career. Despite this, the actor was surprised when he announced that he would go away from the screens for a while.

“I really believe now that it is time to disappear for a while and go back to do things” declared to Good Morning America. However, the artist did not say how long it would be.

“Every time I act less, because I think that Hollywood is for the young guys. It is not that they have important roles to older men, but, simply, I think that the game itself is so; progresses naturally,” commented the artist.

Apparently, the gentleman wants to devote himself entirely to his production company “Plan B Entertainment”, company that he founded along with his former wife Jenifer Anniston 18 years ago. “I’m behind the scenes on the production side and I like it a lot,” said the american.

As known, in 2014, Brad Pitt won a Oscar the best producer with the film “12 years of slavery”. However, last February 9 he received his first award as a supporting actor.

Several comments assert that the radical decision that I am taking the Hollywood star is because they want to improve the relationship with the children he had with Angelia Jolie, who split a few years ago.

The awards of the actor

Brad Pit was a favorite to win the Oscar, as they had obtained a prize SAG, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his role as Cliff Booth in the film of Quentin Tarantino.