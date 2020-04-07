¡Cambio radical! Kim Kardashian showed off her new look

Currently Kim Kardashian it is one of the women who most impact usually result in the various digital platforms. Is that the model and her family are characterized by fans of the fashion trends and at the same time, promote many designers to choose their designs to be submitted by the countless number of events that are weekly.

This occasion has been no exception, and celebrity american used his personal account Instagram, which has a total of 164 million followers, in order to show off your new look after dying you hair blond platinum.

My hair will be very healthy after this period of quarantine, in the publication next to the image. Nor well shared the photographic material, their fans took the opportunity to give I like and also, you have left comments of all sorts about it.