Check out all of the movies that are going on today, TUESDAY (07/04) video: a Session in the Afternoon and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go in the Session, in the Afternoon, and the Owl, today, TUESDAY (07/04), and in the week of March 28 to April 03, 2020 *take a look at the links). .

The schedule is issued by the issuer and may be subject to change without notice. The schedules of the programs are based on eastern time, and the schedule is in the world, the National.

You can also check out our special sections:

Movies

On Tuesday, 07/04/2020

In the Afternoon session

Words of Love

The Title Of The Original: The Switch

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jeff Goldblum, Juliette Lewis, Victor Pagan Patrick Wilson

Category: Comedy românticaKassie he decides to do an artificial insemination, to carry the dream of being a mother, and their friend, Wally replaces the sample and a change in the future.

Owl-I

The angels and Shadows

Title: Daughter Of God

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Manufacture: 2015

Director: Declan Dale

Cast: Ana De Armas; The Leopold Manswell; Keanu Reeves; Amaurys Rodrigues,

Shirley Roeca; Mira Sorvino

Category: Drama suspenseUma a young latina witnessed the strange events, as a detective investigating the death of her husband.

Related