Criticism (London Fields: a Novel Fatal to the Movie, with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrives in Brazil

London Fields it is based on a novel by the british author Martin Amis (who also signs the screenplay) and features as a protagonist with the femme fatale Nicola Six is a part of the Amber Heard), a kind of fortune-teller, although in the film, it never becomes entirely clear. But, as the film was ready to be launched in 2015, with a real vision here, it would be the end of the marriage, to the actress, the star Johnny Deppa runaway train that is out of the track quickly, and serve as a summary with a well-aimed in this work.

There are not many films have the distinction of being a lamb 0% of the the approval of the representatives of the trade press at an aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but London Fields this is one of those cases. The truth is, that the productions on issues such as this is almost impossible for them to get back on their feet, and making it a success. As I said, the movie was finally ready for the world-premiere, which would take place during the Toronto film Festival in 2015. At the top of the hour, and the film was pulled out of the event by reason of the judicial proceeding, that the director of Mathew Cullen made against the producer. According to Cullenthe cut end of the job he had been promised by the executive, which is something I came up with the finished product.

By entering into the bond, and the producers have decided to sue the actress Amber Heard the US$10 million, due to a breach of contract, in which it would not have complied with its obligations in relation to the film (such as diffusion, for example) that you previously agreed to. To make matters worse, in January 2017 and the ring refers to the separation of the Heard and Johnny Deppunder the allegations of domestic abuse and assault from both sides. Wife he had agreed to serve on the long-on for a supporting role to help jump-start the career of his then-fiancee.

In the second half of 2018 London Fields finally it would reach the cinemas in the USA, before it has been released in Russia, in order to become one of the worst openings for a movie on the big circuit in the country, it also shows a failure in a financial in addition to everything else. Right now, the book comes to Brazil without first passing through our movie theaters (of course), straight on the video market, where we were able to see it on the network Movies. Aside from all that has been mentioned here, so just focus on the end result of what you see on the screen, it can be said that London Fields in Brazil, he won the sub-title Romance Fatal – it’s a big mess. A movie’s a mess (to say the least), which makes the simple task of following a common course, from the beginning to the end of a mission: impossible to the spectator.

On the screen, with a large ensemble cast the world-renowned parades – most of them lost the other in an attempt to give some meaning to the story. In the story, the academy award-winning Billy Bob Thornton he plays a writer from the usa who return to the apartment by a well-known author of the britishJason Isaacsin order to have real-world experience to his books. So, Mine get to know the “figures and places, and get inspiration for their work, while at the same time that you interact with them. By way of background, the reality, pre-apocalyptic, with the urban areas of the major cities reduced to ruins – as well as the clarity of the character of the Heardsuch an element is only in a footnote, without any of the advanced or second to look at it. A bit of a shame as these are exactly the topics that you would like it to be developed – as opposed to the boring narrative chosen to be of the highest order.

In a nutshell, as well as in the All for It (2006), the horror that launched the career of Heardhere are all of the men who crossed the path of a femme fatale, if you’re playing at your feet, making their acts more insane, in the name of love for the woman. The film also dares to call it love, but it’s a far cry from that – and it sounds more like an infatuation or a strong sexual attraction. Nicola (Heardhas a more sexually aggressive than any of the predator, or the predator, with all the scenes in which the actress appears to need to mirror on the moments that are rejected from a guy.





In fact, one way to do this London Fields to improve it, I watched it as a parody, the size of the exaggeration of the situations, and in particular with the action. In this sense, the very Amber Heard and – Jim Sturgees to increase the order on the highest level, and hampering their performance. Sturgees it creates a master from the farm, a so-ham, which seems to come straight out of a cartoon. And Heard puts to shame any of the actress ‘ lap with their faces and mouths sensuously, in particular from the end of the movie, when speaking to her ex-husband. Wife he lives with a powerful boss, and it seems to be bugged at the scene. Who does the better it is exactly Mine and, as incredible as it may seem to you, Theo James – the saga of Different.

But not everything in it should be thrown in the trash, after all, it’s hard to find a production of this scale, professional, where, if anything, take advantage of it, and as I said to one critic, the american, the costume designer, and his team are to have fun, the more the cast and creating the garments, for illustration purposes only, and (of course) exaggerated the longer one. The visual is great, and the movie has a good shot. Other than that, the principal is unable to make their subtramas to connect and doesn’t succeed in telling the story. Each of the characters seems to live in his own world, and knocks on the main narrative. It is difficult to be seen even by those fans of the book. London Fields just goes to show that adapting a literary work to succeed, when you have all the elements in place already, it is a daunting task. We don’t have one, so…