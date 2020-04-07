Demi Lovato to participate in a FaceTime with the 30 celebrities, including Bill Clinton – 01/04/2020

Last Tuesday (may 31), Demi Lovato attended the programme The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that comes from taking part in a video call with a group of about 30 famous, thanks to the impresario Scooter Braun.

“It’s really kind of funny. On the first night, I turned it on, I got on the phone and it was Bill Clinton [ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos]. He was the guest-of-honour,” he said. Every night, the Scooter you choose someone new to enter.

The person with whom she liked to talk so far was by Mark Cuevas from the reality, Love Is Blind, it’s Netflix. “I followed him,” he admitted.

For that, he said, is in anticipation to see who will be the next guest speaker.

In spite of the isolation, and the social life of the Demi walks busy. In the last month, she spoke with Miley Cyrus, live one-on-Instagram-and-the-two opened up about keeping in touch in later life, since they were friends in their teenage years.

“We have been through times when we are closest to, and most distant — and that’s fine, that’s what friends are for,” said Demi, asking her friend what went on when he had been in a very difficult situation.