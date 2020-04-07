“Depression and suicide attempt”: the difficult life of Angelina Jolie to 20 years to fame

Angelina Jolie it is one of the stars indiscutidas within the Hollywood industry, and pas through many stages throughout his life and also his career. We are 20 years of protagnico that the insert in the world of fame and the sac of the ms dark in your life. Always gave that talk, either by success or by many escndalos appealing to the press.

The daughter of the great actor Jon Voight I suffered a lot in his childhood because his father left home and her mother did not want to. In any opportunity to revel in the 13 years it became dao to cope with this vacuum: I did Not like that to me nobody came, it was not able to feel anything, I could not sleep. As to make cuts with knives and feel the pain it was my only way of feeling alive. It was teraputico, expres.

Related News

Also thought ending his life, but finally found refuge in the actuacin and started to see the world in another way. The great start of the actress it was with the film “Innocence interrupted, that marc is a before and an after in his career and won him an Oscar Award.

We can enumerate thousands of escndalos in the life of celebrity american but one of the most remembered is his polmico marriage with Billy Bob Thornton, as l was paired with Laura Dern, but as he contracted marriage with Angelina.

Also was heavily criticized and substantiated by the press for his interpretation of Lara Croft in the film of the adaptation of the video game “Tomb Raider”. Was disqualified as a woman and put her in a place of symbol and sexual desire.

Then inici a new stage in your life to raz of the adoption of their first child, while I was in the worst moment of his relationship with Billy. “Now that I’m a mother because I can’t afford to take refuge in that place of damage, addictions or madness which before was every time something room wrong. As I failed to do so. When my world falls apart or I feel depressed, I wake up and sonro for l not to worry, assured him Jolie.

Remember also that Angelina was in couple with Brad Pitt and that he left Jennifer Aniston to be with her. This brought him many problems and enmities to Jolie and now are going through a scandalous divorce. Something positive, and favorable side is that the actor created a fundacin humanitarian to help the children ms need.