Does Kourtney Kardashian still does not exceed your break up with Scott Disick? This says Kendall Jenner

The model Kendall Jenner no longer appears so often in the weekly episodes of the ‘reality’, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’, but in the rare occasions in which makes act of presence in front of the cameras of the television space, since then the 24-year old man is responsible personally not to pass unnoticed among their media family and, of course, among the spectators from all over the world.

So much so, that in the last chapter of the program Kendall Jenner has insured deliberately, his older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who returned recently your dating with the also model Younes Bendjima,still has not assimilated completely the separation of Scott Disick, despite the fact that five years have passed since it was confirmed officially the end of his relationship with his partner.

So clear is what has left the daughter of Kris Jenner, the said entrepreneur in the midst of a curious exchange of confidences in his mansion in california. “I’m just saying that this situation you are in has left her jod* mentally. I think that you do not know how to deal with all of this**”, has expected Kendall to his former brother-in-law at the time of the conversation, which suggests an striking theory that Scott does not, however, just ok.