Ex-cover, Francinne announces a live, singing the songs of Britney Spears, and by the charity

In the early days of his career, before signing with Universal Music in Brazil and the launch of songs such as “Tum Tum”,“: Cinderellas” and “Body Heat”, Francinne was shining brightly on the stage and see Britney Spears. Years later, she’s going to get back to doing something like that.

The singer was announced for 09, April 20, at his YouTube channel, the show is “oops, she did it again,” the whole is dedicated to the repertoire of the pop diva.

“The idea came about as a way to support music in the hearts of those who are at home during this difficult period, and at the same time pay homage to one of my big influences, artistic works, and Britney Spears. The repertoire will be selected by the fan club, and will have singles, rare and some surprises”, exlicou it.

In addition to the entertainment, which is essential for the public to keep themselves firmly in the social, Francinne intends to take action, the charity, and collecting food that will be dedicated to the campaign called “Corona ” on the Wall, Hunger’s Not” helping in the protection of the slums, at the time of a pandemic.

So, which song of her do you want to see Francinne’s singing? The list is extensive, with two-decades of his career. It has all the classics, such as “Toxic” and “Gimme More”, but it also has one of the world band darling of the fans are hidden on the album! You can explore a lot, doesn’t it?!