Film the Spectacular features of The Avenger of the Future

On Tuesday (07), beginning at 23h15, the I display The Avenger of the Future in the Movie Spectacular. The feature film starring Colin Farrell, directed by Len Wiseman.

Technical data sheet

The Avenger of the Future

The title of the original: Total Recall

Source: The U.S.

Year: 2012

Distribution: Sony

Type: The action

Rating: 14 Years old

The cast: Colin Farrell / Kate Beckinsale / Jessica Biel / Bryan Cranston / Bill Nighy

Address: Len Wiseman

The plot: In the future, the idea of Doug Quaid is haunted by a nightmare, the one that takes you on a tour of a company is revolutionary, it promises to turn your fantasies into memories of the real ones. He chooses to be a secret agent, but the procedure goes awry, and soon the place is surrounded by police officers. In a question between the real and the illusion, lost his struggle for life, facing the police officers and his own wife, trying to figure out the riddle of his own past.

