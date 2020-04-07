The Globoplay is the largest platform of the brazilian tv with the offer of both free and for subscribers only. With more than 840 titles by 2019, and approximately $ 60 million hours of usage per month, the service includes original content, the world, and in the audiovisual market, independent, movies, and tv shows at the international, and their works a exclusive appear that you just brought online. And, just like all the other streaming platforms, the Globoplay renewed routinely in the catalogue of products available to you.

Globoplay: find out what’s new for the month of April

Despite the fact that the platform does not disclose a specific date for the launch of each product in this list to learn which ones are in the works to arrive on the platform during the month of April of each year. Already ready for the content to arrive!

All of the Women in the World

A romantic comedy film written by Jorge Furtado, featuring Jamie Fisher, loosely inspired by the work of Domingos de Oliveira, and has the artistic direction of Patricia Pedrosa. In each episode, new characters, and guest appearances include an all-new story of love at first sight. In addition to the authentic, intelligent, free, beautiful women are the main characters of this series have in common is the fact that it will be related to the same man, one at a time. This man is Paul, an architect in love with the freedom, the poetry, and for the women.

Cast: Emilio Dantas, Sophie Charlotte, Matheus Nachtergaele, Martha Nowil, Lilia Cabral, Maria Ribeiro

All of the Women in the World’ is a series of romantic comedy, original Globoplay, at 12 episodes, it gets to the platform, on the 23rd of April.



The Chicago Med –

A team of doctors, nurses, and staff of the Gaffney at Chicago Medical Center faces daily challenges as they do what is necessary to treat their patients. A series of 85 episodes.

Cast: Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya Da Costa, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson’s Hairstyles, Oliver Platt, Colin Donnell, Ashland, And Thomas, Raquel Diaz.



Seal Team – a soldier of the Elite

The military is one of the elite of the navy of the United States to train, plan, and carry out the most dangerous missions around the world to ensure the safety and security of the country. A series of 44 episodes.

Cast: David Boreanaz’s Hairstyles, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown, Jr. A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Judd Lormand, Tyler Grey, Justin Melnick.



Trigger – The Trigger Of Mental

After serving a sentence for being accused of causing the death of a patient, the psychologist, Anton tries to start his life over, get back into a career, a family and proving his innocence. The series has 15 episodes.

Cast: Maksim Matveyev, Iris, Lebedeva, Ekaterina Sokolova-Zhuber, Mariya Akhmetzyanova, Svetlana Ivanova, Igor Kostolevskiy, Viktoriya Maslova, Roman Mayakin.



Station: Temple

On the basis of a personal tragedy, the surgeon, Daniel, hides out in a clinic, underground the underground in London, where they take care of the patients, the criminals and the desperate. The series 08 and series.

Cast: Mark Strong, Daniel Mays, Carice van Houten, and Catherine McCormack, Despite the King Bakare, At the Newmark, Chloe Pirrie, Ryan McKen, Siena Kelly



Men are from Mars, and it’s where I’m going

Nan’s mission is to combine a career and love after his divorce, that changed his life. A series with 13 episodes.

Elenco: Mônica Martelli, Alice Bennett, Jake Salem, Gustavo De Gustavo Machado, Maria Julia Lima, Osvaldo Mil, Carol Ferman



Parks and Recreations: Misunderstandings in the Public

The director of the Department of Parks and Recreation for the city you want to transform a building site, abandoned in a recreation area, but the task is more complicated than it first appears. Number with the seasons in the confrmar.

Cast: Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Jim O’heir, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe



Deadwood – The Town With No Law

During the gold rush in the us in 1876, by the pursuit of money and the opportunities that transformed Deadwood into a hostile territory, to be marked by crime and corruption. A series of 36 episodes.

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, W. Earl Brown, John Hawkes, Paula Malcomson, Dayton Callie, Leon Rippy, William Sanderson.



Beauty and the Beast

Years ago after being attacked by a beast and a murder that claimed her mother, the detective, Catse involved in a relationship that is dangerous to identify with your savior, and you find out your little secret. The series with over 70 episodes.

Cast: Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan, Nina Lisandrello, Austin Basis, Nicole Gale Anderson, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Max Brown, Ted Whittall, Who Is A White



Kevin, you can expect to

Retired police officer, He thinks that will finally be able to relax with friends and family. But he realizes that he’s living at home, it can be more difficult than expected. The series of 48 episodes.

Cast: Kevin James, Taylor Spreitler, Ryan Cartwright, Gary Valentine, Leonard Earl Howze, James DiGiacomo, Mary-Charles Jones, And Leah Remini’s Hairstyles , Erinn Hayes



The Catastrophe Of All: Without Compromise

In this series, and nominated for an Emmy, Rob, and He will need to adapt to a new life together after a pregnancy is accidental, the result of a novel in a week or so. The series of 24 episodes.

Cast: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Mark Bonnar, Ashley Jensen, Daniel Lapaine, John Forbesm, Seeta Indrani.



The-Walking-Dead – Season 9

After the apocalypse, the zombies are infecting the population with a virus that turns them into the walking dead. A group led by police officer Rick Grimes tries to address this issue.

Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam.











The Owner of the Home

Unemployed, he joined moves in with the family for a little of your mother-in-law. In a crisis, and the lack of prospects, you will need to test out a new configuration of the family, the Owner of the Home. A series with 10 episodes.

Cast: Mauricio Manfrini, Roberta Santiago, Gace Gianoukas, Marcos de Oliveira, Estevan Naboth, in the CONDITIONS Also, It was a Biker, and Even Braga, Oran, Figueiredo, Márcio Kieling.



The 4400

After the apparent explosion of a comet coincides with the return of 4400 people who went missing in different times, the authorities are trying to unravel the mystery behind the case. The series has 45 episodes.

Cast: Jacqueline McKenzie, Joel Gretsch, Patrick John Flueger, Conchita Campbell, Chad Faust, Mahershala Ali, And Richard Kahan, Billy Campbelli, Megalyn Echikunwoke.



In the Case of the Cedar Cove

In the united states it is the judge who has to deal with the tough routine of their work and in their personal lives in the small community of Cedar Cove, in the united states. The series of 37 episodes.

Cast: Andie MacDowell, Dylan Neal, Sarah Smyth, Teryl Rothery, Timothy Webber, Brennan Elliott, Bruce Boxleitner, Sebastian Spence, Barbara Niven, Elyse Levesque, Jesse Hutch.