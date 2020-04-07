Friends: Matt LeBlanc says he’s meeting as a “band without instruments”

It seems that the meeting of the Friends definitely going to be different from what fans were expecting.

When it came to the confirmation of the cast members would gather together for a special one, the followers of the so-called the main they hoped that we would have had a chance to know how they are doing today, all six of the characters that have marked history with Joey, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, and Phoebe’s.

It so happens that shortly after it came out, more information on behind-the-scenes, and all of them were aware that, in fact, the meeting was a special one-hour “no script”, that is, nothing is.

“Joey,” and the Meeting of Friends

It would seem that the meeting would have actors in the same studio where the series was originally written, but it is conducted by a presenter, who would ask questions, and ask them to share the historical moments and/or a behind-the-scenes.

This appears to have been as confirmed by the Matt LeBlanc (To Joey)that is, essentially, a membership program of the Kelly Clarkson prior to the pandemic of the Coronavirus.

There, in addition to participating in a game of questions and answers to questions about his character, and he has also stated that, “the cast gathered together as a band without instruments,” suggesting that, yes, it is a meeting with the acting.

On the same show, he also told me a story about how, at the height of fame Friends I was at home watching tv when all of a sudden it has stopped on a channel that had divided the screen into six pieces, to show you the bird’s-eye view of the houses of each and every one of the actors in the main cast of the series.

He said that it was kind of weird, since there was no news, and it’s just a plain and simple exposition of the roofing of your home and the homes of Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

Matt also said that after the helicopter was gone, he climbed to the top of the house, and he thought that it needed a new roof.

As with the other productions of Hollywood, to the recording of the Friends it was delayed because of the Coronavirus, and the COVID-19.

READ ALSO: meeting of the “Friends” will probably disappoint fans of the series