On the Other Side of the Crisis

In the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus (Covid-19), the change in consumption patterns, the length of the insulation measures in almost every country, are bringing about radical changes in the Earth.

In the main, it is not envisioned by the fiery speeches of the” Greta Thunberg, a young environmental activist is a Swedish 16 year old, odious by the president of Jair, jair bolsonaro, and that, in the two days after, calling it “pirralha”, has been chosen as the “Person of the Year is 2019,” by Time magazine, this is a dramatic reduction in pollution.

Satellite photos published last week, show a strong reduction of the pollution of the Planet by the reduction of the traffic of the aircraft (one of the major polluters in the Northern Hemisphere), and vehicles driven by fossil fuels (petrol, diesel, CNG), in addition to the deceleration/stop of the industrial activity. A drop of more than 60% of the price of a barrel of crude oil is projected backdrop of a slowing up in the 1st quarter of 2021, at the very least.

The records of history will tell you how many years they have been spared from the inevitable disaster that Humanity is creating for itself by saving the original settlers in the use of fossil fuels. Some people say that it is the Covid-19 a word of caution.

It is expected that the activities of the deforestation of the giant of the Amazon rain forest and other forests around the world (in Africa and Asia, especially, Malaysia, singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia) are expected to diminish. In Europe and in the United States that there was no criticism or self-criticism, over the past three hundred years…

When a pandemic is, what about a global conference to re-align the pointers?

To eat in the house appreciates the value of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas

If you live in halls of residence in the major cities served by the distribution networks of the gas are not even aware that a change of habit, a state’s voluntary in-house, it will increase the gas bill, but save the offset by the lower expenditure on transport (own or collective), and the food out of the house.

But the truth is, the majority of households in brazil (and also in bars and restaurants), who warms it on the stove, they are the containers for LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). With the exceptions of the interior of the country, where they still use wood to cook for a couple of reasons: on the one hand, there is a certain ease and a collection of twigs, wood green, cost of the fire, and it generates a lot of smoke), and raised the prices to let the GAS out of the range of income for a lot of people.

The increase in consumption has led Petrobras to make the most of imports of LPG. The first ship, with a capacity of 20 million kilos of LPG, equivalent to around 1.6 million gas cylinders of 13 kg) docked yesterday at the Port of Santos. Two more of the same capacity, it will arrive between the 6th and the 10th of April.

This extra charge is used to boost current production from the refineries in the Southeast region. In the past few days, with the extension of the isolation, there was a rush to the dealers to stock up on gas bottles for the kitchen. But, Petrobras wishes to clarify that there is no need to rush. The gas won’t be, guaranteed.

Speculation runs wild in the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas

The problem is that the market for gas, which would be the apple of the eye of the minister of the Economy, Paul’s Effort, for plans that have not been killed by the pandemic, is more disturbed, and evil, which is the trade of fuels in filling stations.

Petrobras already has been reduced by more than 40% of the price of gasoline at the refinery this year, but the prices are lower to account for the drops in the pump. Without the use (according to Art, the owner of the 2-network of stations in the country, after BRAZIL, china has privatized, spinning out of control), there was a decrease of 63 per cent in power consumption.

In the suburbs, and the communities of the major metropolitan areas in the distribution of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas are controlled by the militias, and drug traffickers, who charge extortionate prices.

As of today, Tuesday, the 31st of march, china is slowing down, more than once, by up to 10% of the price of the gas cylinders 13 kg of LPG. The average price at the refineries, it is the equivalent of R$ 21,85 per cylinder of 13 kg in weight, accumulating in the year a reduction of approximately 21%.

The government says that it hopes that the companies can go over the reductions to the final consumer.

The question of whether there has been a reduction?

In the latest survey of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), prior to these cuts, the stopper 13 lbs, was priced at an average Of$ 65.

Talk to the people who live in the communities and ask them if there is someone charging at least$ 70 or$ 80?

In this, the merchants, and the smarties brazilian and translate the diagram to the chinese that the crisis is almost synonymous with the opportunity to adapt to that are looking to…

Don’t make the most of that requirement

In a time of crisis in my e-mail clogs up the releases, showing stock points of interest of this or that company is in the midst of the Covid-19.

Chain stores that make use of the channels of the internet, as it’s the only way your current sales, so they have all the stores closed and consumers and at the door they say they won’t charge for shipping, in home delivery (shipping was free of charge for anyone who sought to get the product on the store.).

The giant of the pharmaceutical industry, hygiene and cleaning products, Johnson&Johnson, announced the discovery of a supposed vaccine that imunizaria against the Covid-19 from 2021 onwards.

A lot as well. But what about the opening of the patent in a universal way?

Others are going to convert the assembly lines virtually to a standstill by a downturn in the total of the consumers on the manufacturing of goods related to the needs of the fight against Covid-19. A perfect translation of the anagram in china.

The big companies are calling to make a donation. His role in the social order.

But what about the system?

Sesi, Sesc, Senar, Sest, Sebrae, etc. have always breastfed in the mandatory contribution of business owners, and now, at the same time that they announce the contributions of their respective sectors, they are alert to the risk of dismissal with the court of the contribution (the intent of Paulo Guedes, filed more than a year ago?

It’s as if all their constituents were not cut off his own flesh, has found?

How to say Lionel rio de janeiro: “But in the face of the cock-watch”…