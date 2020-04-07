Have you ever thought about being an activist for the climate?

In this instance, a climate-Louise Neubauer, explains in a TED talk in July of 2019 at the latest, because we all need to be an activist in the climate.

4 easy steps for you to become an activist for the climate

As well as the world-famous Greta Thunberg, Louise Neubauer, is an activist, a climate, a writer and a leader of the international “Fridays are the Future” (Friday, into the future, a major strike in the school to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis.

For more of what is already visible, and the effects of climate change, and the data behind it that shows that we are speeding up in the disaster in a very fast pace.

“We’re at a point in the story, which is the most destructive force on the planet, it is humanity itself. We are at a point where no scientist can guarantee that we’re going to survive this. We are at a point in the history of mankind, is to create an environment that is not safe for human beings.” He Told Louise Neubauer.

Of course, there is a concern on the part of the leaders of the world, but that is not enough, the graphics on the climate continue to rise to the top, breaking records every year. In the five years the hottest ever recorded have been in the past five years, and at no time when global emissions have been higher than emissions from today’s. There are facilities for wind and solar energy in the world, but change, even positive, they are very slow.

If you look deep down it is still possible to see that we can keep global warming below 2° C, and the bow, and we also know that it is still possible to prevent the other advances of a disaster, such as a mass extinction, and soil degradation to take place.

In any case, the world would have to see the changes you have never experienced before. We have to decarbonize completely, our economies up to 2050, and to make the distribution of power, which now allows for the giants of the fossil fuels and the political leaders who are at the top of the game. We are talking about nothing less than the biggest transformation since the Industrial Revolution. We’re talking about, it can be said, is a great climate for a minimum period of time.” It complements the activist, Louise Neubauer.

For a start, a change, a few things should be taken into account, let’s get to it:

The 1st – Place in the mind, that is an activist in the climate can be all over the world, all of which are aimed at the protection of the natural environment.

2. Leave the area out of convenience, out of the way of what they say: live as if there were no tomorrow. The fact is that we should be concerned for the morrow, yes, to do this, start changing today, it will motivate the people around them, talk to them about the importance of it. Do you read the newspaper or write for it? If so, let them know that you want to report on all issues, and that the challenge to the decision-makers in all of the interviews. If you are a singer, sing about it, whether it’s a teacher, you can teach about it. And if you have a bank account, tell the bank that you are going to cancel it if it continues to invest in fossil fuels.

3. To further help you out in that area for convenience, look at joining forces. A person who asks for changes, the inconvenience is a nuisance, but if you add 100 to the person asking for changes to problems are hard to ignore. The two -, five -, and ten-thousand people on strike, school is a go, and that’s what you have to do all over the place.

4 – This is the most important thing, so make sure you need it if you take it seriously, that is, if you’re not after the same thing, the odds are greater that no one else is going to go. Do not stand on the side of the corporations that are profiting from it.

“I never planned on becoming an activist by climate change. But things have changed, and now, here in front of you, as an activist for the climate, I urge you to become one too.” He Told Louise Neubauer.