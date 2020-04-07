Hobbs & Shaw: what do you want to see in the new film in the franchise, Fast & Furious News of a film

In addition to the cars, tuned of course).

It’s no secret to anyone that the franchise Fast & Furious has been restructured gradually over the past few years, becoming more and more distant from the goal race for street tuned cars that we saw in the first film. Right now, the storylines of each chapter, they took the air of a conspiracy of international shooting, and the scenes ever more often — to the delight of some and dismay of others.

Now, however, the floor of the carriage, the main focus is the upcoming the master, ” starring Vin Diesel would be pretty close to the end, Fast & Furious 9. The success of Hobbs, & Shaw, can also be a sign that Universal may have found a way to strong of a redesign of the air, creating a spin-off that potentially will turn into a journey to permanent, and independent of the nine films in the original.

Thus, by taking advantage of the recent confirmation of that Hobbs & Shaw) 2 WILL occur, AdoroCinema prepare a list of what we can expect in the string, and also how you can change it directly in the course of the series. Thank you!!

THE STORY

Ever since they met up to defeat the genetically-modified Brixton (Idris Elba), a dual-Lwhole Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) has discovered several points in common. Given that the main pillar of the franchise, the original has been in the family in the first place Hobbs & Shaw following this line, showing the Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) together with the group, and is also the home of the game in the memorable scenes of the “Haka”.

So here is a bet, may possibly surprise: the return of michael Owen Shaw, one of his most iconic so far. Hobbs & Shaw he was guided greatly in the conflict and to support the family, so it would not be difficult to imagine an increase in this content in the movie to the next, especially if the studio has the intention to replace the idea of the original piece.

Other minor events in the film, they can give indications of a possible plot in the sequel. Maybe it’s the continuation of the show, the brothers, Shaws, trying to get the mother to jail, or who knows, maybe the development of a new soldier, modified by the spread of the virus. The point is, is that youelozes & the Furious he always finds a way to put the world in danger once again.

THE PATTERN

Anyone who has been watching Hobbs & Shaw in the theaters, surely you didn’t expect some of the apparitions, such as that of Ryan Reynolds as a CIA agent, “Unlock”, and Kevin Hart in the role of a veteran of the Special Forces, Dickley. For more than their equity share, more like an extra surprise in the film, some have speculated that they may have come to be, and add it to the group.

Also you can end up looking in the second film, it is our beloved Keanu Reeves. According to the managing director, David Leitch, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, He was asked to star in the film, but the conflicts in the schedule, eventually making it impossible for her to appear. Could it be that he has already made a place that is reserved for the sequel? It remains to wait and find out.

IN THE FUTURE

Talking a little bit about the franchise-the original, we are counting on your presence the illustrious Michelle Rodriguez., Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanueland Helen Mirrenin addition to the addition of the John Cena. For more on the future of the Fast & the Furious, with Toretto and his gang are still on the right track, a few statements have given you to understand that this is not going to last for a long time, and perhaps this is the reason for the high level of investment in the Hobbs & Shaw.

Even so, there are some things that have already been committed to, and we cannot wait for them. For example, the one derived from the female — on duty, Michelle Rodriguez, and a the animated series for Netflixanother spin-off focusing on Tej and Roman, and, of course, is the the tenth film in. Be that as it may, the Universe is Faster (do you like the name?) it is still far from seeing the end of it, but it would not continue the same for ever.