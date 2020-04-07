How to be a G you can launch a partnership with Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez,

By the time the movie “The con artists” came to the theaters, there was a lot he was talking about the great performance of Jennifer Lopez as it Does. The good reviews said that it would be nominated for the academy award for Best Supporting Actress. Something that, at the end of the day, it hasn’t happened.

And Jennifer Lopez and it was yes to her. In an interview with Oprah, the singer and actress told us that the lack of a nomination for the academy award has left her feeling sad and let down his team.

“I was a little sad, because he had a lot of expectations. They had so many items. I’ve had so much good news – the biggest of my career, and have had a lot of It will be shown in the same place. It will happen to you, if you haven’t done it, you guys are crazy’. I have read all of those articles and thinking, ‘oh My God, can this happen? And then I came in and I was like, ‘Oh’. It was a little bit disappointing,” said Jennifer Lopez.

“The majority of my time has been with me for years – 20 to 25 years old, and I think they had high hopes for it, and they wanted to give it as well. So, I guess I was disappointed a little with the people,” he said to the star.