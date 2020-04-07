If you weren’t famous… what would be Kylie Jenner?

Celebrity, businesswoman, woman that enjoys a reputation for absolute… there is no doubt that Kylie Jenner in a certain way is all quiet in your world. She was recently named one of the younger women in becoming multi-million dollar (and that only Kim Kardashian could be your competition), and not according to that, is moving forward with its empire in the world of beauty, and there are even rumors that they will open a museum.

However, all this does not remove the fact that Kylie Jenner sometimes think about what it could be if it didn’t have all these benefits in your life… and the result is not surprising because it has already proven to be very talented in this.

In a video of his Youtube channel, Kylie Jenner decided to maquillajar to his half-sister Kim Kardashian and the challenge was to make it seem to her, which he managed with success, since the final result is Kim Kardashian with a few apples equal to Kylie Jennerthey , like their eyes and lips. It was awesome!

Now, during the process, Kylie Jenner tell the audience that if she weren’t famous, their profession I dreamed of would definitely be Makeup Artist. “I would definitely maquillista if it wasn’t Kylie Jenner. In truth, I’d really love to”.