In a video leaked out, his Wife says that he had a finger cut off by Amber Heard – 07/04/2020

On the last Monday (6), on the website of the newspaper the Daily Mail published a piece of evidence in the video of his Wife in the year 2018 at the latest. In it, he describes his version of the altercation, which occurred in march 2015, with then-wife Amber Heard.

In the document, as Johnny says, that he had a bleed after She has thrown in a bottle of vodka, wrapped in his hand, which was resting on a desk in the station. According to him, the reason for the fight it would have been a contract post-marriage.

In the video, he says: “I Was trying to get it back on the finger, with a smile. “And dealing with the inanidade to have my finger cut off by a woman with whom I was married.”

With the release of Amber on the dispute that is a completely different thing. According to her, he was beating you with one hand while you hit it with a plastic phone hard against the wall with the other. With this, it would have caused the injury to himself.

The video of the testimony is a part of a cause of action against the former attorney Depp, Jake Bloom, which was shut down in October of last year. The actor had accused the lawyer, to earn $ 30 million over the next 18 years they worked together, but the case was settled with an agreement. Wife with the finger, the injured in his testimony, because it would have been the attorney who drafted the agreement, post-nuptial, which would have generated a disagreement between a married couple.