In the Afternoon session of today’s (01/04) says “the Wife of make-believe” it!

On the Evening of this day (01/04), will show the film “the Wife of make-believe” on the TV screen the world. The romantic comedy film the american, starring Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and Nicole Kidman is very much in the air at 15, after “Newspaper Today”, led by Maria Júlia Coutinho and continue along.

In the Afternoon session of the day (01/04) – “the Wife of make-believe”

Synopsis: Danny and she wanted to have serious relationships, but he was unfortunate in his bid to the marriage. In order to circumvent the period of grace, shall live only in namoricos and fucking without commitment. So, he touches on his life with his best friend’s Daughter, a single mother with a couple of brats, as a faithful squire. One day, he meets a young girl Were, and the passion to take care of both of them. Be willing to get married to her, he puts on the ball when it hatches, that is the husband of a friend of mine.

More information available at:

Original title: Just Go With It

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison

Director: Dennis Dugan

Nationality: American

Genre: Comedy-romantic