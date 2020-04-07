In the new video, Johnny Depp recounts how his finger would have been cut off during a fight with Amber Heard; See

Johnny Depp has appeared for the first time ever in a video telling us in your own words, one may think of the story as to how his finger was cut off in march 2015, a month after his marriage to Amber Heard. Since the separation in may of 2016, he and his ex-wife had always had different versions of what really happened on the fateful day.

The video, obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail,” it’s part of a statement written in December 2018 for a case that is legally completely separate from the fight for justice for the ex-couple in which the Wife blames her former attorney, Jake Bloom, collect, erroneously, millions of dollars in fees.

In the recording, he begins by talking about what made up a false story about what had happened to me, in the beginning, in order to “protect” with the wife at the time. “Basically, I was hurting pretty bad that I had to protect her at the time. So I would say that my finger is held on the door, and in the big folding doors of the house, which was not at all like what really happened, he said.

He went on giving details about what, in fact, it would have been. “She broke it… she threw in a bottle of vodka in me. My hand was dropped onto the marble floor of the bar is that way”reported to him, showing that his elbow would be resting on the bar, and a loose hand on the front of it. The first bottle went very close to my ear. And the second one was a large bottle that she threw in some of that gapshe said , referring to the distance between you and the lawyer.

“And you broke down everything in the bar, where he had been on the finger now and I call it “Little Richard”. The tip of his finger was cut off, and the whole of the bone, it was completely shattered. I mean, it was like the World, and then I had a bacterial infection. I’ve got the bacteria, MRSA twice, so it was a bit difficult”said the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“I was just trying to get it back on my finger, you know. And, then, to deal with the insanity of my finger cut off by a woman who I had been with married couples.completed, the the time.

On your side of the story, She claims that her ex-husband has a cut on the tip of the middle finger of the hand while esmagava a cell phone at a wall after three days of mingling and drinks with ecstasy. She claimed that Johnny was in a bad temper that night, because you accused her of betraying him with the actor Billy Bob Thornton.

The actress is also reported that later the sun would have plunged the finger is cut off in the paint to write, “Billy Bob’s” and “She’s Easy” in a “mirror” of the house, and he ended up admitting in testimony in July of 2019. In a video published by ‘the Daily Mail’, however, the Wife debochou of the story that it told.

“She’s telling me that I am doing it for myself, yes, giving a little punch to the wall. I’ll tell you right now, I’d like to see the reactions of the scientists, that is to say, the doctors who are unfamiliar with this type of injury, that kind of thing, because I would love to see her explaining how someone punches a wall, and if their hand goes through it, if it’s a dry wall, or something like that”he said at the time. Watch:

The “Daily Mail” implies that the subject has been brought up by the attorney in Bloom, Bryan Freedman, in a statement, the company law of the Sea have come to an agreement, post-nuptial, that the Wife asked Heard sign up prior to the fight.

In the official documents on the legal dispute for the former couple, Johnny and claims that this is the reason why the actress was furious and began to attack him on the fateful day.

The player was sued by his former lawyer, Jake Bloom, to collect the improperly of more than US$ 30 million, about$ 159 million over the next 18 years they worked together. The two have come to an agreement on the figure of eight digits, in October of last year.