Instagram | Kylie Jenner shared with the world a photo of Stormi and captivates thousands | IG | Celebs | Celebrities | Video | Photos | NNDA NNRT Off Side

Many of those who follow Kylie Jenner in Instagram were amazed with one of the last photos that the young man shared, which shows the daughter that she has with rapper Travis Scott, Stormi.

The image was taken by the entrepreneur while bathing in the small. “This photo makes me happy,” wrote the celebrity on the publication.

In a short time, such post accumulated more than 13 million likes and about 106.000 comments. Yes, it is a figure that gives an account of the madness that was unleashed in the nets after the departure of the image.

Several users pointed out that the photography is extremely tender. “It is one of the publications most moving you’ve done, Kylie Jenner” said one of them.

The amount of likes and responses you can climb still more in the following days as the half-sister of Kim Kardashian has more than 167 million followers.

