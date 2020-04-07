Irina Shayk has got stuck in the quarantine, in new york, and a very good company. The time. – Notes – Glamurama

Irina Shayk has been seen more than once in the past few days, going to the quarantine, which was imposed by the new coronavirus in the population of New York city, in walking through the streets of the city, together with Vito Schnabel. It is said that the former’s Bradley Cooper, the art dealer, whose list of honours includes the names such as Heidi Klum, Amber Heard, Liv Tyler, Elle Macpherson and Demi Moore are getting to know each other better, despite the fact that, for the moment, it requires you to be cautious and they certainly would have been much safer at home…

There are some who say, however, that the relationship between the two has nothing to do with romance, and as well as a number of other residents of the Big Apple, Shayk, and Schnabel are just in search of someone to have on your side in this time of pandemic. “Things around here at the moment are reminiscent of the Ark of Noah that, ” no one wants to go through the situation that we lived all alone,” said a source close to the “New York Post”.

Shayk, who in the past year and ended up with Cooper after four years of dating, the actor with whom she had a daughter, and lives in an apartment building hypado the West Village, in a distance of only one block away from the address of the Schnabel, which also ranks as one of the most elegant addresses in there. On the end of his love affair with the star of “A Star is Born,” the supermodel said recently that the “two nice people don’t necessarily serve in the form of a double law.” Is it or isn’t it? (For The Anderson’s Market)