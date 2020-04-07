Irina Shayk is the ex-boyfriend of Heidi Klum

Irina Shayk is dating with a businessman and a negotiator of the arts, and Vito Schnabel. In the midst of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the 34-year-old has started a relationship with an ex for many such as Heidi Klum, Elle Macpherson, Demi Moore and Amber Heard.

The two have been spotted together for the first time in New York before going back to his apartment in the West Village, as long as the city remains under a quarantine to help slow the spread of respiratory illness.

A source told the post Page Six New York Post: “I’ve Heard rumors that they are coming out. Looks like Noah’s Ark. For the people who want to stay in pairs during the quarantine.”

However, another source insists that the two are not involved in the remembrance: “They have been friends for some time now,” he said.

Irina was single since he split from Bradley Cooper after four years together, but the two of them have been in the vicinity for the sake of her daughter, two years old, the Lea, and we are very good friends, and parents.

In the past month, the american press has said that the model he was trying to come to terms with Cooper’s. According to the magazine Star, the couple, who split in June after four years together, I was trying to give another chance to their relationship.

A source confirmed: “Irina is in love with Bradley, but their relationship came to an end after the birth of the [sua filha] Lea (…) of his or her busy careers, many times leading to opposite ends of the earth.”

The ex-couple has been constantly in touch for the sake of her daughter, two years old, but the so-called source say that it has been difficult to Shayk see-Cooper, regular, without being a couple.

“Apparently, he doesn’t want to come back (…) Bradley says it took a long time to be away, then, as long as he still has feelings for Irina, and he does not think is a good idea to go back to the life.”, he says to the reporter.