it protects against the celebs american

In the U.S. some 1,700 people have been diagnosed while we wrote this news, but the number of infected is sure to be much higher. And in a country with a healthcare system completely private and costosísimo even those who might rush to swim in a pool filled with bills, are not immune to this plague.

As well, the pandemic of coronavirus has spread to the stars Hollywood and of professional athletes, with Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, infected by the disease.

















Naomi Campbell

Known is its high degree of hypochondria and always get on a plane with a disinfecting equipment professional

Who more except is of any type of contagion is Naomi Campbell. Known is its high degree of hypochondria and, if we ever smiled before occurrences such as boarding an airplane provided with a disinfecting equipment professional, we now look at those images without a hint of humor.















“This is what I do in all aircraft in which I climb. I don’t care what people think of me. Is my health and makes me feel better”, he said while doing his routine of hygiene, in July of 2019. Campbell continues to fight solo against viruses and bacteria, and was presented at the Los Angeles airport dressed in a suit NBC, gloves and mask complete.













Other celebrities prefer to give advice more affordable, as Mariah Carey and your demonstration of a good hand washing. The singer uploaded a video to Tik Tok with her twins, Moroccan and Monroeusing under the tap, and remembering that the rubbing must be at least 20’. Although you see them very proud, the truth is that the doctors are calling for a minute.











Heidi Klum

The model explained that she had a fever and chills, cough, and runny nose but, despite trying with two doctors, it had not been possible to take the test COVID-19





Heidi Klum, presenter of ‘America’s Got Talent’, left the program to seek refuge in the house after having fallen ill. The model went on Instagram to explain to his fans that he had fever and chills, cough, and runny nose but, despite trying with two doctors, it had not been possible to take the test COVID-19. In the meantime, he added this recommendation: “Remain at home if I don’t feel well”.









Emily Ratajkowski it has been put in quarantine with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard and your puppy Shepard German, Colombo, a situation that has been documented by stories in your account of Instagram: “Self-quarantine with my babies,” put in one of the images. The actress Kate Hudson posted a picture using a facial mask during a displacement recent. “Trip. 2020”, subtituló the photo.

Emily Ratajkowski has been put in quarantine with her husband and her dog as company.

Kim Kardashian proposed as a greeting more secure clashing the feet and nothing of rubbing elbows: “coughing in the elbow. So no more elbows”. Reason does not lack. He also shared on his Instagram procedures of disinfection of objects with wipes anti-bacterial before touching it with the bare hand.

Kim Kardashian proposes to clink feet.

At the end of February, Gwyneth Paltrow he shared a photo on Instagram wearing a mask during a flight to the French capital with the occasion of the Fashion Week. “Road to Paris the road to Paris. What paranoid? What prudent? Do you panic? What placid? What pandemic? What Propaganda? Paltrow is going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane”, subtituló the photo. All with P, such as Paris and Paltrow. The actress able to sell candles with the scent of your vagina

spray espantavampiros

he saw a market niche in the pandemic and not think another thing to promote one of their products by resorting to the garb that doctors use.

Post failed Gwyneth Paltrow on her website.

“Most days, you’ll find the primary care doctor using running shoes, one of the reasons we created a guide of new running shoes each year.” The frivolity has cost him an avalanche of criticism from users. “We are in the midst of a global pandemic, do you believe that someone is going to buy a skirt fea of 450 dollars.” Many others reproached that not employing a website devoted to healthy living for something more uplifting in the middle of a pandemic.













Lady Gaga

On the same day that they started the closures of schools, sports complexes and events attracting large crowds, the singer encouraged her fans to be kind to each other

Lady Gagainstead, try to put common sense before the panic that leads people to empty supermarkets. On the same day that they started the closures of schools, sports complexes and events attracting large crowds, the singer encouraged her fans to be kind to each other. “To those who are sick, or those who are not, and they are scared. We’re in this together. I love you world,” he said in a post.







