It’s outrageous! The Kardashian sisters celebrated in this way, the Day of the Woman

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
12


In a day that many regard more as a symbol of the struggle for the rights of women that celebration, Khloé Kardashian and her sisters wanted to have a gesture, but they came out as they had hoped. So, ended up being widely criticized.

The socialite and businesswoman he shared in one of his stories of Instagram a revealing image along with their other two sisters (Kim and Kourtney). Instead of motivating any of the remaining battles on the plane of the equality of the rights, they decided to do this.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here