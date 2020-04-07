It’s outrageous! The Kardashian sisters celebrated in this way, the Day of the Woman

In a day that many regard more as a symbol of the struggle for the rights of women that celebration, Khloé Kardashian and her sisters wanted to have a gesture, but they came out as they had hoped. So, ended up being widely criticized.

The socialite and businesswoman he shared in one of his stories of Instagram a revealing image along with their other two sisters (Kim and Kourtney). Instead of motivating any of the remaining battles on the plane of the equality of the rights, they decided to do this.

Khloé and their media sisters appear with an outfit that is pale pink and a background of the same color, inviting women to use a discount coupon.

In addition, the tv presenter shared other phrases inspiring in their stories to add a touch of cuteness to the day.

In the message posted by the youngest of the Kardashians we read that the women will receive a 25 % discount on one of the brands that sponsor these celebrities.

Adding to that controversy, attitude, KhloéKim and Kourtney appear looking at the camera so bold, and with hair dishevelled.

Without a doubt, that the way of celebration of the american model and the rest of the members of your family, will not be valued by those women who would prefer that the Day of Women may be understood in another way.