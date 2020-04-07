Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Renée Zellweger shine in the Spirit Awards

Though the Film Independent Spirit Awards are a few awards that are placed in the prelude to the Oscarsbecause that is held the night prior to the last few, a few and others are well different.

Focused on the independent filmthe surprises in the winners during the Spirit Awards tend to be usual and the atmosphere is much more relaxed, relaxed and informal. For many, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are the real prizes of the cinema of quality, to which we must look if we want to see good movies, not commercial.

[LEA MÁS: Renée Zellweger renace de sus cenizas: depresiva, repudiada y encumbrada de nuevo]

That’s not why the Spirit Awards are absent from big stars. On the contrary. This year, the Santa Monica beach, where took place the gala, has come to be the stage where many celebrities have walked his palm heart,between them Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Renée Zellwegerthree actresses who stood out with their looks and that they have not had the same luck during the delivery of the prizes.

The gala began with the delivery of the award for Best supporting Actor, which went to Willem Defoe by “The Lighthouse” and that he did not hesitate to dedicate your time to your fellow actor, Robert Pattinson.

Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Renée Zellweger were not the only women who shone. Olivia Wilde, director of “Booksmart”, it won the award for Best First Film. Wilde chose for the occasion by an elegant gown victorian Fendi nude.

Jennifer Lopez was among the five nominated for Best supporting Actress, for her work in Hustlers. After the hangover of her success in the Super Bowl 2020, this time, the singer and actress could not hide his disappointment when the award was handed over to china, Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”. Lopez stepped on with a lot of style on the blue carpet, not red, of the Film Independent Spirit Awards with a set signed by Valentino body beading and long skirt in fuchsia color.

Jennifer Lopez and the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020. (Getty)

“The Farewell”, directed by chinese-american Lulu Wang, won also the main prize, the Best Film.

Standing ovation was the writer and director Noah Baumbach when he picked up the special award to Robert Altman for “Marriage Story”. Nicolas Cage was responsible for delivering the award. Baumbach took the stage accompanied by the stars of his film, among which was Scarlett Johansson.

The actress took a risk with an edgy touch in the Film Independent Spirit Awards, wearing a dress from Balmain skirt with tube, a ‘polka dots’ white with black dots and the highlighted areas metallic of great size.

Scarlett Johansson at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020. (Getty)

For his part, the actor Adam Sandler he won the award for Best Actor for ‘Uncut Gems’.

Adam Sandler at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020. (Getty)

But without doubt, the big winner of the night was Renee Zellweger, that does not cease to receive joys for his work in ‘Judy’ and who, besides, wore spectacular with a design of Dior. Zellweger won the award for Best Actress. After a six-year withdrawal of the action, his return to the cinema is taking place all over the top.