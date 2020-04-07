John Krasinki create a newspaper of the good news, on YouTube, to relieve the isolation

The actor and the director of the All Year Round (2018), John Krasinki, drew on the creative idleness of isolation in order to bring a little light and hope into the scene of almost post-apocalyptic, that’s the pandemic for the COVID-19 has caused. With the comic in the format of major newspapers, television, Krasinki released on YouTube Some Good News.

In the midst of so many news stories is staggering, involving thousands of people dead in several countries, Some Good News (lit., “Some Good News” in literal translation) is a compilation of all the moments that you cherish in the heart. The good news is that were sent in by followers, who responded to a call from the actor on Twitter.

Okay, so #AlgumasBoasNotícias! Please send it to me, I think the stories that have made you feel good this week, or things that made you smile!”

Alright everybody, how about that #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week ” or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

Image By John Krasinki

The result is a series of stories that really show that there is beauty and hope in the world, even when it seems there is no room for it. Also following the format of the major newspapers, the Krasinki and included in the program, some of the special guests via video conference, such as Steve Carell (his counterpart in the series The Officeand Coco, the protagonist in one of the stories that are received.

At the start of the video, the Krasinki’s explained better in the idea

“For years, I’ve been asking myself is: why is there a news show that is dedicated entirely to good news? As well, searching desperately for my repair in the other place, I got in touch with all of you this week, asking – no, begging – for some good news. And you will give up. After reading these responses, and the stories of the incredibly exciting that they came out with them, I thought to myself, ‘All right. Enough is enough in the world. Why don’t we? What do I do now?’ So, ladies and gentlemen, it’s your fault, and that it is in the DATA. I am a John Krasinski, and, if it is not, of course, I have no idea what I’m doing.”

John Krasinki addresses and sign up for the tour of the All year round: Part twoin addition to making appearances on the part of the film, which is intended to be a prequel to the events of the first story. Set to open on the 8th of march, in the year 2020, the-Part II-was the release postponed for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus.

Source: Review