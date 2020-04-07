‘Jojo Rabbit’: Scarlett Johansson says that being a mother has helped in its interpretation – movie News

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, has won the Oscar for Best screenplay, adapted.

Jojo Rabbit, what’s new with Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Tunder), was one of the awards in the past 92nd edition of the Oscar awards: Best screenplay, adapted. But one of his actresses made history by joining the list of performers that have been nominated in two categories at the same gala. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) gives life to Rosie in Jojo Rabbit, and was a candidate for the statuette to Best supporting actress by that character. It was empty-handed-despite the fact that he had another chance of winning the nomination Best actress by Story of a marriage– but there is something you got to give your character in the new Waititi thanks to be a mother.

The role of Johansson in Jojo Rabbit is the mother of the protagonist, played by debutant Roman Griffin Davis, and raise his six year old daughter has given him a unique perspective to be Rosie on the big screen. “It is the job of a parent to protect their children. I think that about does not involve the character of Roman in the reality of what is happening at home… I think that, basically, I’m keeping you alive“begins the actress. As he concludes:

For the actors, of course, there are ways to get you where you need to. Being a mother was an inestimable help for me. I had empathy for Rosie that I had not perceived another way. It was a pleasure to interpret it. It is a character, very warm and adorable with the that I felt very comfortable. I wanted to give that impression, that is comfortable and something sweet and warm

After Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbitthe next premiere of Johansson is Black Widow. The tape alone on Natasha Romanoffset after the events in Captain America: Civil War, comes to theaters the April 30,. Directs Cate Shortland (Lore) and the cast is formed by Florence Pugh (Mujercitas), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Rachel Weisz (The favorite). On these lines, don’t miss the trailer.

Source: Cosmopolitan.