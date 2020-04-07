Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued by a PLAGIARISM!

The sisters Jenner always been characterized by starring in the news more scandalous in the world of entertainment, since the life of both has been involved in various controversies since several years ago. And this was no exception because an important German company accuses them of having committed plagiarism with one of his designs.

Let us remember that both have excelled in the business world, even Kylie has achieved great success with its line of beauty “Kylie Cosmetics”, which has become a favorite for many women.

On the other hand Kendall it has been more related to the world of fashion, becoming one of the most popular figures and influential today. and even more so when both belong to one of the families more well-known around the world, the Kardashian.

Kendall and Kylie sued by a German company

On this occasion Kendall and Kylie Jenner presented one of the more complicated situations to be sued by “Klauber Brothers Inc” a German company dedicated to the heading of textiles.

In this case the company accuses the sisters Jenner having copied one of their embroidery is made in white lace, which consists of delicate flowers and leaves. It should be noted that Klauber Brothers Inc is a recognized company for producing this type of lace for more than 60 years.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued by a PLAGIARISM!



The sisters Jenner commit plagiarism

The design in question belongs to one of the collections of lingerie that launched Kendall and Kylie in the year 2017. Even on Twitter has already shared the image by comparing the original design with the sisters Jenner, in which we can observe the strong resemblance between the two.

Through the California federal court, this German company it has required all profits that have been obtained through the online sale of this lingerie, as well as the collection obtained by means of the distribution of physical Nordstrom and Kylie Store.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued by a PLAGIARISM!



You may be interested Kylie Jenner was SPANKING by a woman at the Festival Calibash 2020 (VIDEO)

Join our Instagram and find out the news trend of the week