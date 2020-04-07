Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick reveal the theories, the issues with Kourtney

The ratio of the Kourtney Kardashian the sisters have not been at all good lately. And after many years of fighting, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick they have a couple of theories as to the issues of the Kourtney.

In the words of the episode Keeping Up With the Kardashiansthey give their opinion on the matter in an interview with Khloe Kardashian.

“I’m just saying, I think that this whole situation needs to be screwed in with the head of it, and I don’t think that she will take care of this”said Kendall.

Scott’s thoughts on the situation there, explaining that for a long time, he thought that Kourt “has been misunderstood”.

“And a lot of people think that she is being rude to you, but I do know that she has good intentions. You have to do is see it through. And it’s hard sometimes”has revealed to him.

Khloé’s account in the Defined by it, even though things are tense between the two of them, she has recently reached out to the “most beautiful”.