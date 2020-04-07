Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick reveal the theories, the issues with Kourtney

The ratio of the Kourtney Kardashian the sisters have not been at all good lately. And after many years of fighting, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick they have a couple of theories as to the issues of the Kourtney.

In the words of the episode Keeping Up With the Kardashiansthey give their opinion on the matter in an interview with Khloe Kardashian.

“I’m just saying, I think that this whole situation needs to be screwed in with the head of it, and I don’t think that she will take care of this”said Kendall.

Scott’s thoughts on the situation there, explaining that for a long time, he thought that Kourt “has been misunderstood”.

“And a lot of people think that she is being rude to you, but I do know that she has good intentions. You have to do is see it through. And it’s hard sometimes”has revealed to him.

Khloé’s account in the Defined by it, even though things are tense between the two of them, she has recently reached out to the “most beautiful”.

According to Khloé, the text goes on to say: “One million per cent, you need to have a conversation, if not today, it could be any day, but we can’t let this go on and sweep it under the rug, as they usually do. You are someone I love and respect you, and I want you to always feel comfortable when you are close to me…. I would like to see a conversation where both sides were heard. I don’t want to feel that this is a relationship so one-sided. No matter what we do, so that the communication will improve, I’ll do it”.

In spite of this, it was not the answer I was hoping for.

“The new hour or so later, she sent me a video of the inside of a private jet”said KoKo, the Kendall’s, who told her that she didn’t think that Kourt is extremely aware of itself.

“They won’t be able to say, ‘All right, I was wrong,’ or, ‘All is well, I fud* for all that.” She can’t do it.”added Kendall.

Khloé also says that Kourtney has the tendency to “play the victim”.

“It’s frustrating, because I’ve been in a relationship amazing with Kourtney and I will never throw it away, even though we are in a strange moment right now. Because of this back-and-forth. But she’s not even trying to fix things with me,”said Khloé.

In spite of the way in to your ex deal with in the relationship, He still sees the good side of the city. “I know that she wants to get along well with everyone. The only one who things don’t always happen that way,”.

Please see below for the family photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick:

