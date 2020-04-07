Kim Kardashian and Kourtney finally fight at full program (Video)

The season 18 of the program “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” comes more turned on than any other. The discussions in the family reach the point of blows. So he did know Kim Kardashian in a video posted on their social networks.

The relationships in the family Kardashian – Jenner do not walk very well and this could be seen in the promotional clip of the upcoming season of the program. Apparently, Kim and Kourtney will tremendous agarrón.

The video shows the differences that exist between the sisters. In the images you see when Kourtney throws a water bottle to Kim and this reacts in a violent way.

“You don’t have anything to say” says Kourtney while throws the object to his sister and is about to manotearla. Instantly, Kim gets up enraged, he pushes her and says “Don’t ever throw yourself at me that way”.

The scene demonstrates that neither of the two is ready to be attack by the other, although you can’t see to what ends the dispute. The season will be premiered on the 26th of march for the channel E! Entertainment.

Season 18 of #KUWTK is coming and we’re taking over your Thursdays! New season starts March 26 only on E! pic.twitter.com/wrFzcdVAGg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 25, 2020

Reactions in the networks after the video of Kim Kardashian

The followers in social media have reacted with memes and comments that put into question what happened between the sisters. Some do not believe it really has happened to such a fight and others claim that the enmity between them came to a full stop. The more morbid can’t wait to see the supposed fight.

@ValentinoSnow27 “That fight between Kim and Kourtney looks more fake and libreteada”.

"THAT KIM AND KOURTNEY ARE PASTED ME MEO".

"can't wait to see the fight of Kim and Kourtney Hahahaha from the temp 17 must win".

"Wey nomms what a good drama is going to throw kourtney and Kim in the next season!!!!! That emocióooonnn auuuu".

"People are more fake that the fight to blows between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian".

