Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the party of the Oscars 2020 with dresses that you could not sit

Many people say that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are part of the sexiest of the after party to the Oscars in 2020. The famous sisters came for the first time in their lives, to this exclusive event for Vanity Fair.

And is that these celebs want to steal all the glances in his debut on the red carpet at the after party of the academy awards 2020, which took place immediately after the celebration at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts , in Beverly Hills.

The Christmas dress of Kim Kardashian in the party post-Oscars 2020

The controversial businesswoman u.s. did not hesitate to pose to the side of her younger sister but, in reality, came to this great feast, accompanied by her husband.

For this occasion, Kim chose to wear it Alexander McQueen dress that Kanye West gave her on Christmas. The design is a cream color, which set off her curves and which had a transparency, a lot of volume and a game of textures, unusual and extravagant.

This vintage design couture is known as the ‘Dress Oyster’, belongs to the collection SS 2003 McQueen.

For his part, Kanye opted for a black suit of skin with boots coffees suede, dark glasses and a large chain (which was a gift from his wife on Christmas).