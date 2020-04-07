Kim Kardashian returns to take the bag ms caro of your closet

Updated 04/03/2020 12:00



If Kylie Jenner we surprised abrindonos the door of his wardrobe of bags last week, to his sister Kim Kardashian only you need to look one of them to call attention of the media. And is that it is a model nico valued at over one million dollars.

Kim Kardashian has surprised again with one of their looksbut this time has been by the accessories that accompany. It is a bag that will regal her husband Kanye West in during the christmas holidays, the ao 2013, a year before marrying high for everything, even before being pregnant her daughter North West.

The bag in question has chosen Kim Kardashian, is a combination between a fashion accessory and a work of art. It is a Birkin Hrmes with a print very particular, a work of art signed by George Condo. It influences both the price and the value of the bag, that is tripled.

With three naked women face diablica, this Birkin is crowned as one of the most valuable of the closet of the celebrityvalued at 1.3 million dollars. This is the second time that Kim Kardashian wears it, being the first in 2013 out to walk with her husband for The angels, when you showered the reviews both the box that is pictured on the bag, as for the price of the same. In this ocasin, Kim Kardashian wearing it with a total look black leather, composed by a top knotted and pants hood, giving all the protagonism to the bag.