Kim Kardashian wraps up her curves in a white fabric

The businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian hit the social networks with a picture where wrapped completely his body with a white cloth.

The celebrity of 39 years has known how to keep its followers happy, since it constantly shares pictures of her wearing her sculptural bodysomething that is crazy to many and makes it the envy of all.

This time Kim shared on his account of Instagram a series of images in where it is wrapped with a thin cloth white lets see a little bit of his skin by the texture that it has.

In the pictures it looks all your hair with some braids with the which certainly looks beautiful as always.

Flashback to my session with Vanessa Beecroft,” wrote the entrepreneur, in the photo caption.

The photograph with only five hours of its publication has more than a million reactions and of course her sisters commented.

In the last photograph of many of his followers commented that he had a tremendous similar the famous singer Beyoncé and would like to return the Kim blonde.

As Kim has made known to us in your account of Instagram at the moment it is in Paris like his sister Kourtney, the daughter of his sister, her husband Kanye West and his daughter of 7 years, North West.

Such a trip was because they participated in a religious meeting organized by the choir’s musical in the works the singer in the Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord.

Of course, they took advantage of the opportunity to be present at the fashion week in Paris.

Wore a few amazing outfits highlighting the new trend of latex that ensures that Kim will be the most used this year.

Kim has mentioned that never lose of fashion week, so this trip was two-for-one for it.