Kylie and Kris Jenner tease of one of the fights of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in video TikTok

In case you haven’t heard, Kylie Jenner is now on TikTok. He joined the popular application for sharing videos to the end of 2019, and since then has risen more than two dozen publications.

Its content focuses mainly on her family, so it was only a matter of time before something of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to appear in your account. More recently, climbed to the platform along with Kris Jenner and recreated a moment iconic that involves Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner at an event in July of 2016 | Vivien Killilea / . for SinfulColors

The video TikTok Kylie and Kris Jenner on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Monday, 6 April, released a video in which represented the iconic “ABCDEFG” between Kardashian and Disick. She played her sister while Kris took on the role of Scott.

The clip starts with Kris saying the words to a sound Disick to ask: “So, are we good? Like, do we agree?

“ABCDEFG … I have to go,” replied Jenner as Kardashian as she pulled a pair of sunglasses with pearl accents.

“What the hell means” ABCDEFG “?” The lip of Kris synchronized with what Jenner articulated: “It’s just a phrase that I like to use that means that the conversation has ended.”

The real clip of the argument of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

The clip is from a previous season of the program when Kardashian and Disick were still together. They had been in the house when there was a discussion about the attempts of Kardashian discuss the interior design in the wee hours of the night. Disick felt that it was too late to talk about the work, but Kardashian said that there was no better time as Disick stays awake until late.

After a brief exchange, the founder of Poosh tried to end the discussion with the line “ABCDEFG”. But it left Disick perplexed, and asked for clarity on what that meant. The scene ended when Kardashian got up and left the room.

After a relationship of nine years and three children, Kardashian broke up with Disick in 2015, when supposedly saw him party with a group of women, including an ex-girlfriend. Since then, each one of them has progressed, but remain in each other’s lives because of their children.

Kourtney Kardashian has receded from “Keeping up with the Kardashians”

Kardashian has pulled out of the program in 2019 in the midst of growing tensions with his sisters.

In the last few seasons, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West had major problems with the work ethic of Kourt, complaining that she didn’t share enough of your life on camera, which forced them to take up the slack. Things got so heated that she and Kim had a physical altercation that was issued on the 26 march and 2 April.

While developing the second episode, Kardashian told fans on Twitter that he regarded the paternity for a job, and that that was really the reason why I decided to leave the program.

“I decided to focus on my children and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is about finding YOUR healthy balance to live your best life,” he said in a tweet.

With luck, she will continue to make appearances in the program so that we can have moments that are more iconic as the “ABCDEFG”.