Kylie Jenner and her obsession with the past lives

Kylie Jenner is a woman very busy. Beyond the hours that you dedicate to your social networks and upload content in them, is also a successful entrepreneur, mother of a girl of two years and one of the characters more demanded by the press and the organizers of events. But when the youngest of the Kardashian you have a free moment, he likes to relax and read. What many do not know is that one of their passions is going on lives

pastas can be deduced by the last book that you are reading.

What is certain is that Kylie Jenner with little time for their leisure activities. For a lot of that on social networks it seems that it happens on the day of feast in feast or trying on outfits, his activity as an influencer requires a lot of dedication.









Every post, every message and every publication of his account of Instagram is studied milimetro. Kyli Jenner he knows that his fortune is based on the image he has created of itself in networksand that's why do not neglect even a detail that displays on social networks.

However, there are times that Kylie Jenner can screw up, as happened with the controversial photo next to a fireplace that had to delete Instagram after the critique by lack of empathy towards those affected by the Australian wildfires.

Well, in his last stories Kylie Jenner has revealed something that has left impressed its fans and that has to do with the personal tastes of the influencer. Yes, we know that you will love the makeup, the bags, spend hours with her daughter and collect wigs but, what books have Kylie on your nightstand?









Many lives, Many masters: The true story of a psychiatrist, his young patient, and the regression therapy that changed their lives forever is what you are currently reading Kylie Jenner. It is a book written by Brian Weiss, chief of psychiatry at the Mount Sinai hospital of Miami.

As explained by the book's description on Amazon, the doctor recounts the experience with one of his patients named Catherine: " He recalled under hypnosis several of his past lives and was able to find in them the origin of many of the traumas that I suffered. Catherine was healed, but it happened, something even more important: he managed to get in contact with Teachers, higher spirits that inhabit the states between two lives. They communicated important messages of wisdom and of knowledge".

The book you are reading Kylie Jenner has a background important as it is a " story, deeply moving, a meeting point between science and metaphysics, was an extraordinary best seller and remains required reading in a convulsed world, in special for those who seek a spiritual sense".









Many have been amazed by the interest in Kylie Jenner for the world of the regressions and past lives., and has received some other comment where you question if this is the first time that you read a book.








