Kylie Jenner and her relationship with the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant and your daughter Gianna, occurred the last January 26, she has touched in a very special way to Kylie Jennerand not only because of the close link to his sister Khloé Kardashian had with the basket player and his family, but also the entrepreneur, he knew very well Ara Zobayanthe pilot who flew the helicopter in which he died the exestrella of the Lakers and eight passengers, including Zobayan, because on more than one occasion had flown on the same aircraft. As well did know the own Kylie, who through Instagram lamented the facts, and sent his condolences to the families of the victims of this terrible accident.



VIEW GALLERY





MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

Through their stories, the younger of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner shared her feeling in regard to what happened that tragic morning in Calabasas, California, and made a revelation about his relationship with the helicopter crashed and its pilot. And is that the socialite said that he used to travel in the same aircraft, which was always driven by Ara Zobayan. “Rest in peace and my prayers to these families. I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter in which he was travelling once in a while and with this pilot, Ara. It was a very nice man. Hug your loved ones” wrote Kylie on a picture in which you can see the faces of those who died in the accident.



VIEW GALLERY





In accordance with the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner would have rented the helicopter, in November 2019, as part of the birthday gift number three of his niece’s Dream, the daughter of his brother Rob, to together take a walk by the heights. At that time, Rob shared a few photos of the small on-board the aircraft.

The English newspaper also stressed that Zobayan was a very experienced pilot and one of the best in his company, who had never been involved in an accident or incident related to aviation. In fact, Ara was certified as a private pilot for 19 years, and 13 as a commercial pilot. The Daily Mail it also emphasises that the records of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the united States indicate that Ara had no credentials to be able to operate in environments due to the bad weather, so many of their fellow pilots still not explained what happened.



VIEW GALLERY





In the helicopter they were travelling on Kobe and Gianna, in addition to Ara Zobayan, also were on board John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and his daughter, Alyssa, Christina Mauser, the trainer, Gianna; Sarah Chester and your daughter Payton Chester. Unfortunately there were no survivors, which makes it even more painful this tragedy.



