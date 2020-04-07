Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, they could have reconciled | Instagram

There is the possibility that the entrepreneur and socialite Kylie Jenner the rapper Travis Scott have returned and are again a nice couple and parents of a beautiful baby girl.

After they announced their separation last October, much was believed that there would be a quick reconciliation so that the sister best of clan Kardashian Jenner could give way again to the charms of the father of her daughter.

Their separation it was the product of the lack of commitment of the rapper as Kylie I wanted to start a family and formalize your relationship however Scott did not want the same thing, maybe not for that moment.

Despite the fact that they ended up both have shown that they are not indifferent to one another as always will be united perhaps not so sentimental but for his little daughter Stormi.

Despite the fact that Kylie, on numerous occasions has said that his “friendship” with Scott is only by his daughter, several media outlets think differently (such as the day the truth).

After finishing the academy Awards some of the celebrities attended after-parties in them I watched them very close together to the ex-partner as well as exchanging some gestures of complicity.

Rapper Travis and also an entrepreneur came in the same limo, accompanied by the older sisters of Jenner, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashianyou can see a video on a Twitter account.

The possibility exists that both will actually be executed very well, especially to give a good image of their warm relationship and not loving her small daughter of 2 years old, it will be recalled that a few days ago, both took place in a spectacular party to Stormi.

In the case that the former partner does not return, Kylie Jenner as to date, will be in charge of her small daughter on her own with an excellent economy, until they decide to open again your heart to find the man that wants to share a family with her.

