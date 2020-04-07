Kylie Jenner opens up… what about a museum?

For all people fans of Kylie Jennerthey have to prepare, because you could be planning an event unparalleled…something like a “Kylie” or in any case, it could be a museum. Oh so many possibilities! These are the tracks that have led us to conclude it.

On the 9th of January, it was reported that the lawyer Josh Gerben has recorded the following names: “Kylie Kon”, “Kylie”, and “Kylie Museum”. Let’s remember that the Kardashian/Jenner have entrepreneurial minds very sharp, so before opening any project, the first thing to do is to register trademarks (just as happened com Kim Kardashian, the registar “Kimono” for your brand of girdlesand that led to the anger of many people by the appropriation of the japanese word).

However, the 15 January, it was reported that Kylie Jenner could be planning something bigger than a convention: it could be a universe itself in the world of fashion and beauty, where Kylie Jenner products will to all the people, among which we could highlight accessories, clothing, services, classes, workshops, exhibits and new experiences.

Of course, Kylie has not said anything about their future plans, especially because it is focused on the celebration of some of the beauty products of their brand, which are by the age of one year and sure will set a special sale in your successful web site.