Kylie Jenner reveals details of unpublished on the day he was born Stormi | News

Although the celebrations have already begun since days ago, Kylie Jenner still counting down the days to officially celebrate the birthday of two of her small Stormi. The entrepreneur, welcomed their daughter on February 1, 2018, however, its recent statements have revealed that the baby could have been born after that day. “I actually induced (birth). I thought I was going to have the day two of February, but arrived prior to. Broke my supply and I had my baby 45 minutes later… it Was crazy and wanted to share it with you guys”revealed the young billionaire in a video published on his Instagram Stories, in which in addition to was willing to tell his followers more details of your pregnancy on your YouTube channel, “and I tell them my whole story, my whole trip”, he said. The sweet waiting of this famous one was without doubt a well-kept secret, and more taking into account that the young man has been involved since she was a child in the reality show family Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A few days after that publicize the birth of Stormi, the celeb revealed the reasons why he decided to keep their state away from the spotlight. “I decided not to share my pregnancy with everyone. I knew that I needed to prepare myself for this new stage of my life in the most positive manner, healthy and less stressful than I knew”wrote then on his Instagram. But as time went on, the baby was becoming the protagonist of his publications in social networks, and it is the same Kylie has admitted that the girl became his priority. And it seems Stormi is now also the inspiration of his young mother, and proof of this is that the recent line of makeup Kylie Cosmetics it bears the name of the small.