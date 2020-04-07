Kylie Jenner shows the tattoos of his daughter on the legs with just 2 years of age

The daughter of Kylie Jenner, Stormi, it really has a life full of privileges and possibilities to experience all that you can think of.

So you have only 2 years of age, but from childhood, to her mother consents with the greatest luxuries and outfits costly.

Now, mother and daughter are sharing together at home during the quarantine by the coronavirus, to protect against the pandemic which has caused more than 16 thousand people all over the world.

The tattoos of the daughter of Kylie Jenner with only 2 years of age

Although being at home may sound boring to many, it is not for the daughter of a billionaire like Kylie Jenner.

Have seen the movie, have had games evenings, and they have even decorated cookies. But now, Kylie posted a video of her daughter showing off their new tattoos.

It is a few temporary tattoos of the favorite cartoons of Stormi and in the recording, the girl shows them excited to your mom.

This is not the only eccentricity in the life of Stormi. On previous occasions, the girl has been hypothesized to mini bags luxurious decks with bright, an article that many adults would dream of having.

And on a recent trip to the Bahamas, took an adorable mini dress Dior pink that combined with your mom. With barely 2 years old, has traveled a lot more than a billion adults around the world.

Their gold earrings and bright personalized with your name is one of the accessories more extravagant that has given Kylie Jenner to Stormi.

Both have a great mother daughter relationship and now in quarantine, surely their union will be even stronger.

Kylie Jenner has insisted in complying with the quarantine and voluntary isolation, so as to take care of the health not only of ourselves but of our whole environment and community. She herself confessed that it is applying now what you did during your pregnancy: watch lots of movies, read books, take care of yourself with spa days and masks.

