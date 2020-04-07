Lady Gaga goes back to the origins of a great career

It was a little more than ten years ago, a flamboyant singer, was born in the pop world and create a curiosity of the world. If you post in the marketplace, with a song asking for people to participate in it, and eventually blowing up with the “Poker Face”, she won, so meteoric, and the status of pop icon. Well, it has changed the way of music-making. Her name is Stefani Germanotta, but the world has taken to calling her Lady Gaga.

Going far beyond the pop charts, Gaga has become an icon in a number of areas: fashion, film, and even in marketing. As an artist, which would create the looks of the curious, by way of extravagant and unique: the look of your designs, showing a versatility that was rarely seen at the time in which it came to be. And, because of that, he got the spotlight and the recognition they deserve.

In the course of his career, paved the way in a number of styles, including country and jazz. But, to her, of course, the love of, and devotion to pop. And that’s what it is, when you go back to your new single. Stupid lovethe first song from their sixth album, entitled Chromatica.

A return to the origins and influences of dance

The latest album by Lady Gaga has split the opinions of many fans. That’s why the singer has decided to launch a one-to-one, as a tribute to his family. In JoanneSecond verse begins , Gaga brings in a lot of other songs that stand out for their pace in the country, and in the light of influences from rock music. The interior of the pop has generated some criticism from the fans, and the one that came with the render, but asking for the return of the singer, the style, the culture.

And Her music was heard! Launched in February of this year, Stupid love this is the first song of the work of the sixth studio album from country music singer. In the song Gaga sings about wanting to just “love stupid,” in order to get rid of the aches and pains and the illusions of life.

And, in spite of the resume of the origins of his career, and with a single pop of bubble gum (with a chorus that gets in your head for days on end), Gaga knew how to bring the news to its own sound: the elements of the disc, and synth-pop rhythms, which refers to the 1980’s. And this is one of the biggest hit of the song, and that the same is not bringing out the depth in its composition and is based on the efficient production of bubble gum, and that it is capable to cheer up all the best parties and the club scene.

Fans can also look forward to a lot of dance-pop in the Chromaticathat it would be released on the 10th of April, but was delayed after the onset of the pandemic in the Coronavirus. Even so, according to Her, the hard disk does not have a fixed date, but should arrive later in the year 2020. Very little is known about the new album. There are only three, between them, a collaboration with Ariana Grande, and work with the producers of the most experimental, one of them a songwriter and producer, Sophie, who has earned a space within the universe of the PC, Etc.

Track record of success

Lady Gaga has had a start to his career as well with lots of activity. Even though their debut album only arrived in stores in 2008, working as a singer started a few years ago. In 2007, he already had a band with some friends and it was one of the venues for the locations of Lollapalooza in Chicago. There, it caught the attention of business owners in the Franchise, and it didn’t take long to get a contract.

In the coming months, Gaga has worked behind the scenes, while producing her first album. He even wrote songs for Britney Spears, and the group the Pussycat Dolls, and, in 2008, he started his solo career with the album The Fame.

The first single from the band, Just dance he made a lot of noise, but it was only with the Poker facethe second song of the work on the album, which is Gaga really blew up. From then on it was just the successes, and controversies: in 2009 he released the EP The Fame Monsterthat brought him one of his biggest hits Bad romance. In this way, he began to bring in the papers with references to religion and is taking up cudgels on behalf of the gay and lesbian community, which meant that she was not allowed to be in Russia, but also angered the roman Catholic Church.

The difficulties

Over the years, Her music has fallen from time to time at the taste of the general public with the release of the album Born This Way. However, the tour in support of the album – which has been passed by Brazil had to be halted after she suffered a broken hip. And they tell me that it was started in a complicated phase of it.

Recovery, Gaga has released the Cartoonin the year 2013. A disk that, although it has sold well, it has not been so well-received by the fans. And up to now, it splits a lot of opinions. At the time, the singer has promised an app, with interactive content and a second portion of the hard disk, but you would have none of it. The rumors said that the damage to the record company, they were great, and a lot of people, it gave to the career of Lady Gaga as a doomed to fail.

In 2014, Gaga has left pop to release an album of jazz alongside Tony Bennett. The duo has been critically acclaimed, won Grammys, and gave a new look to the career of a Concert. In 2016, the promised return of the pop has happened, but not in the way many expected it to be. The drive JoanneSecond verse begins , Gaga paid homage to her aunt, with whom I had a lot of identification (in spite of never having met her) and brought her to a job that relied more on country music and soft rock.

In the fall of 2017, he released the documentary film Her: Five Foot Two for the Series, telling of the difficulties they have faced in the last few years with his health issues, and in the production of the Joanne. And in the same year, and almost arrived at the Rock in Rio, but cancelled the gig the day before, claiming to be sick.

The true redemption of

The big turn of the game by Lady Gaga came on to the film. It was not the music, at least not directly – that she has regained the love of the public, and the success of his career. Starring in the remake of the classic A star is born, Her attention once again: it has been critically acclaimed for her portrayal, she won a number of awards for her performance and was nominated for the academy award for Best Actress, winning in the category for Best Song Shallowpresent in the film.

After such a successful season, Lady Gaga is back in the spotlight. Today, the world expects a great success from their curious and fearless career. In spite of the postponement of his upcoming album, and the success of the average of the Stupid lovewe can say that Lady Gaga is indeed a great icon of pop culture in the world.

Timeline: the career of Lady Gaga

2008 – Launch of the single Just dance and their first album, The Fame.

In a 2009 re-release of the debut album with an EP The Fame Monsterincluding the first single Bad romance.

2011 – the Release of the third album, Born This Way.

The 2013 Release of their fourth studio album, Cartoon.

2014 – Launch of the project for the jazz Cheek to Cheekat the side of Tony Bennett.

The 2015 Participation series American Horror Story: Hotelthat has earned Her a Golden Globe award,

2016 – the Release of the album Joanne and the problems with the treatment.

2019 – Star in the remake of the A star is bornwinning prizes and awards, including an Oscar for Best Song.

2020: a Forecast for the release of their sixth album Chromatica.