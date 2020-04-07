Maddox, son of Angelina Jolie, come home for quarantine

In the course of this week, the actress donated a million dollars to the organization No Kid Hungry, in charge of distributing food and aid for the most needy children around the world.

“Starting this week, more than a thousand million children do not go to school all over the world due to closures related to the coronavirus. Many depend on the care and nutrition they receive during the school hours. This includes nearly 22 million small, only in the united States,” said Angelina.

Jolie it has always been involved with causes and altruistic and has shown a particular interest in defending issues related to children, that is why it is world-renowned for its great humanitarian work.