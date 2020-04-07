Marvel: Black Widow marry in the latest installment of Marvel Comics | Scarlet Johansson | Natasha Romanoff | Cinema and series

Whenever lack least for the premiere of Black Widow, the first film starring Natasha Romanoff. In addition to the beginning of Phase 4 of the movie universe of Marvel, it will also mean the farewell of Scarlett Johansson in the franchise. Because of this, fans are counting down the days to finally reach the movie theaters.

Meanwhile, your version of the comics also has delighted his thousands of readers. While most of their stories stands for the complex missions full of surprises and deceptions, the last issue of the regular series of the sample in a situation unthinkable.

Black Widow

Through its official Twitter account, the illustrator Adam Hughes he shared the cover of the last issue of Black Widow, where you see the protagonist with a wedding dress. There is No doubt that the image has raised all sorts of speculation among the fandom for the plot and the future of the character.

“White What Widow? Anyone who knows Natasha Romanoff would have imagined this when we hear the words White Widow, but nothing about this new Nat is what anyone could have imagined. It is not surprising that we see the sublime of white; but who is the lucky groom? And this is a fight for love… or death?” revealed the synopsis of the comic.

Far from solving the doubts of the fans, the review officer did not do more than incrementarlas. Now, the discussion has concentrated on the true identity of the character behind Black Widow on the cover.

Despite the fact that the majority believes that it is her first husband, Alexei Shostakov; there are those who do not rule out that the case of some other old romance.