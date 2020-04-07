Matt LeBlanc says the special Friends in an interview

One of it’s most famous for the story Friends you will earn a special in may, was released by the HBO’s Maxeach stage of the streaming the Warner bros.. Matt LeBlancone of the six main protagonists of the series, talked about the “reunion” of the cast, in an interview, saying that the program would be like “getting the band back together without any tools” (via TV Guide).

In the conversation, the singer and tv presenter Kelly Clarksonthe actor, Joey Tribbiani, has confirmed that the format is not written in the special. The second, described by the actor, at the meeting of the Friends will “the six of us, talking about the good old days”.

One of the television events, the most-requested and anticipated in recent years, the meeting of the Friends had to have the recording scheduled to take place in march, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Still, it’s HBO’s Max, it kept the date for the first episode to take place in may, in conjunction with the arrival of the platform.

The special, which will be a kind of conversation between the Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Love Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Participants and the show’s producers Martha Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Yes, here is how one of the original titles to be released on HBO Max, the platform for the streaming of Warner bros., is scheduled to be released sometime in may.

Considered to be one of it’s most influential people of all time, the Friends had 10 seasons, which have been transmitted from 1994 to 2005, with its stories and characters are entering into the popular imagination, and which have been reflected in productions such as How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory and other works produced over the past two decades.